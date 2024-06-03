Lewis Hamilton Only a Week Away From Breaking Yet Another British Record

Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of making history once again. At the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix on June 9th, Hamilton will become the most experienced British Formula 1 driver ever. By racing in Montreal, he will surpass Jenson Button’s record, solidifying his position at the top of British motorsport.

Currently, Jenson Button holds the record for the longest career among British drivers, having raced for 17 years, 2 months, and 16 days. According to @LightsOutF1Blog on Twitter (now X), Hamilton’s illustrious career is just eight days shy of this mark, standing at 17 years, 2 months, and 8 days.

Following these two are Graham Hill with 16 years, 8 months, and 8 days, Nigel Mansell with 14 years, 8 months, and 28 days, and David Coulthard with a career spanning 14 years, 5 months, and 4 days.

At the #CanadianGP, @LewisHamilton will overtake Jenson Button as the British driver who has raced in #F1 for the longest amount of time! pic.twitter.com/ajKgsG5oIm — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) June 3, 2024

Hamilton‘s F1 achievements are already unparalleled: 104 pole positions, 103 Grand Prix victories, and 197 podium finishes from 340 starts. These numbers make him the most successful driver ever, not just among his fellow Britons but in the sport’s entire history.

Despite all his achievements, Hamilton’s career shows no signs of slowing down whatsoever. Now in his 12th season with Mercedes, the 39-year-old is gearing up for an exciting new phase of his career. Next year, he will join Ferrari, having signed a multi-year deal for 2025 and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could become the most iconic driver-team pairing in F1

Announced during the 2024 pre-season, Hamilton’s switch to Maranello shocked the world of Formula 1. It has already been called the biggest driver move in the sport’s history, pairing the most successful driver with the most iconic and storied team.

This move to Ferrari represents Hamilton’s last big push for an unprecedented eighth world championship. For Ferrari, landing Hamilton is a major coup, bringing in the biggest name in F1 to a team that carries immense expectations. Both sides are expecting big things from each other, and if they can secure a championship together, the rewards would be monumental.

Team Statement Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

Despite a challenging start to the season with Mercedes, Hamilton has shown he’s still at the top of his game. He proved this during the Sprint Race in China, finishing 2nd and holding off faster cars.

The outlook is promising as even Ferrari has stepped up its game significantly in 2024, emerging as the closest competitor to Red Bull so far. If Ferrari can maintain this momentum and deliver a competitive car in 2025, another thrilling championship battle could be on the cards.

The possibility of a title showdown between Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen would be a spectacular sight for fans after years of Red Bull’s dominance.