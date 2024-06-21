Signals of Hostility Stomped Out as Yuki Tsunoda Shares His Version of “Complete Driver” Daniel Ricciardo

With the F1 grid being as competitive as it is and drivers like Liam Lawson waiting on the sidelines to grab any opportunity, it becomes super important for drivers in the midfield and backmarker teams to perform well. As the fight to outperform the teammate intensifies at V-CARB, Yuki Tsunoda bins any signs of hostility by hailing Daniel Ricciardo.

Beating your teammate is the most basic goal each driver wants to achieve at the start of the season. However, with the Red Bull family having the tendency to replace underperforming drivers mid-season, it becomes even more important to come out on top. Lawson is already eyeing a seat at V-CARB. Amid this, Tsunoda and Ricciardo are going toe to toe on track.

However, the Japanese driver has now complimented Ricciardo and how the Aussie has helped him learn a lot. According to France24.com, Tsunoda said, “Daniel is the more complete driver, with emotional control, he’s very strong on that. I started in a pretty bad position”.

“I started to learn why he’s doing much better than me, he’s helped me become more consistent throughout the year. With Daniel, it’s working really well, we have a relationship on and off track”, added Tsunoda as he further hailed his teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo’s late-race Bahrain GP dramatics caused unavoidable tension inside the RB #F1 team. Did the pair clear the air afterwards? ️”We did. And it was important,” says Ricciardo. “It’s also race one, so you can’t have any of this.” pic.twitter.com/cjltHDviMM — The Race (@wearetherace) March 6, 2024

The friction rumors started at the very first race of the season. The team ordered Tsunoda to let Ricciardo pass as the Australian was on the faster tire compound. The Japanese driver was hesitant but let Ricciardo by.

After the race ended, Tsunoda dive-bombed his teammate showing his frustration. The 24-year-old is known for being emotionally expressive and the divebomb was a result of that. This incident led to some short-term tension between the two after the race.

With their seats at play, the incident was further sparked in the F1 community. Over the season, Tsunoda has been outperforming the more experienced Ricciardo. However, the Honey Badger had strong results in the Miami sprint and Canadian GP. Although Tsunoda’s seat has been confirmed, Ricciardo now has a tough job on his hands to secure the seat for 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo wishes to stay put in the Red Bull stable amid Liam Lawson’s contract dilemma

Peter Windsor recently suggested that Red Bull missed out by not giving Liam Lawson the V-CARB seat for 2024. According to him, the New Zealander had done enough to earn him a seat. Lawson was neck and neck with Tsunoda for the few races in which he replaced Ricciardo. So far in the current season, Tsunoda has over double the points compared to Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo, after his points-scoring result in Canada, suggested that he only sees his future with the Red Bull family. However, unless Ricciardo consistently scores points, it is unlikely that Red Bull will retain him at the Faenza outfit.

Liam Lawson has a clause in his contract that allows him to sign for a competitor if Red Bull is unable to provide him a seat for 2025. Seeing Lawson’s performances, Red Bull wouldn’t want a youngster of his caliber to leave and join another team.

A perfect case in point is how Alpine missed out on Oscar Piastri, who is now challenging Lando Norris. It’s on Ricciardo now to up his game if he wants to retain his seat.