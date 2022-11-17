‘Size does matter’ – 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix race winner George Russell compares his helmet size with Sebastian Vettel

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany is interviewed after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Brazilian Grand Prix race winner George Russell shared a hilarious picture of his and Sebastian Vettel’s size comparison. The four times world champion is set to leave the sport after the race in Abu Dhabi.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes had a fantastic showing during the Sao Paolo Grand Prix. He secured the pole position and the victory as well.

Besides, the British driver was consistent throughout the season securing podium places for the German team. On the other side, it was not all gloomy for Vettel.

Heartwarming retirement for the four times world champion Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is a four times world champion for Red Bull. After that he had championship battles with the likes of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari yet could not get his old form back.

There was a passing of the torch to the younger generation as he felt that Aston Martin would be a great fit. However, things did not go as planned as the team failed to deliver a championship-contending car.

A few months ago, Vettel announced that he will be leaving the sport to concentrate and spend time with his family. Moreover, this weekend will be the final time we will see the adored German on the track.

Sebastian’s final race, in a special place. Are you ready to #FeelThePassionInside the #F1 season finale? Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% pic.twitter.com/D0Nom97mYn — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 17, 2022

Sebastian Vettel and George Russell have the helmet to head comparison

All the drivers and ex-drivers on the grid paid tribute to Vettel for a career that only a few could match. Moreover, George Russell had a little size comparison to thank Vettel for.

Russell took it to social media to sarcastically comment on the Aston Martin driver’s head size. The helmet did not fit the Mercedes driver hanging only on the forehead.

Vettel on the other hand had the helmet loosely attached to his head. Jokes aside, Vettel did congratulate Russell for the rise and wished him all the very best for the years ahead.

Audi is one of the teams joining Formula One in 2026. Lewis Hamilton believes that Vettel will be back and this is not a goodbye from the four times world champion.

Seb, you have a small head 🤣 Pleasure to swap helmets with you mate, you’re a legend. I hope you enjoy your last F1 race!! pic.twitter.com/eEsyMtml7a — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 17, 2022

