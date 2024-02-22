Sleepless in F1? Lando Norris Retires Major “Addiction” To Focus on What’s Most Important

Much like most F1 drivers on the current grid, Lando Norris is a man of many talents. Besides racing cars, the young Briton is an avid streamer on his Twitch channel and is often spotted DJing. Norris has a deep passion for music, and he is often seen hanging out with some of the world’s best DJs during parties. While fans looked forward to seeing him develop his DJing skills, the sad news is headed their way. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast,’ Norris revealed he has retired from the musical realm.

“Priorities of life. I got races to win and championships to try to win.”

Shining more light on the decision, Norris revealed he got “heavily addicted” to DJing. Popular DJ Martin Garrix gifted Norris his first deck, further allowing him to pursue his interests. The British driver carried his decks everywhere, including flights, cars, and hotels. Norris would practice them regularly, and he eventually became good at them.

Things soon became so good that Norris even DJed at several clubs. However, he then realized something important. The McLaren driver figured out that while DJing wasn’t distracting him from his real goal, it consumed a large part of his mind. Hence, the ‘addiction’ threatened Norris’ F1 career. As such, the 24-year-old decided to step away from his musical ventures.

Lando Norris’ decision might not be permanent

Heading into the 2024 season, Norris wants to focus only on racing and training. Given the same, DJing is something he wants to stay away from. Norris’ DJing shenanigans were starting to take a rather serious shape. Apart from DJing locally, he even received offers to DJ in Dubai for a New Year’s Eve party. The offers were rather lucrative and carried a large sum of money as fees. However, the British driver was mature enough to realize that such events shouldn’t be his priority.

The podcast hosts, Peter Crouch and Chris Stark, however, had a different take. They did not want Norris to retire from DJing. Instead, they want him to “revisit” the realm. Norris reacted to their statements by saying he might return to DJing one day. He said he already has a daytime job, and DJing was a nighttime job, making things difficult for him. Nonetheless, he loves the world of music and would certainly want to revisit it once he has more time.