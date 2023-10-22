Snubbing Pole-Sitter Charles Leclerc, Helmut Marko Singles Out Max Verstappen’s Only Challenger in Austin

Max Verstappen missed out on the pole position in Austin on Friday after his lap time got deleted. Instead, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc got the P1 and will start right ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Now, Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko, as reported by GP Blog, feels Leclerc is no threat to Verstappen. Instead, he singles out another worthy competitor.

This season, no driver has come close to threatening Verstappen barring one outing in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz took victory. Verstappen sealed his third drivers’ title two weeks ago in Qatar with five races still to go. This week too, he is the favorite to cross the chequered flag in P1 at the United States GP.

However, the 26-year-old will have his work cut for him. He will start from P6 after having his time deleted due to leaving the track limits. Marko is confident that Verstappen can climb his way back to the front in no time. However, there is one driver whom the Austrian is wary of.

Helmut Marko reveals who will challenge Max Verstappen for the win

Leclerc will start the 2023 United States GP from the pole position. Norris starts behind him, and his compatriot and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton follows suit in P3. Marko, however, does not think Leclerc or Hamilton have enough pace to trouble the Dutchman. Instead, he is concerned about what Norris can do in his McLaren.

As reported by GP Blog, the 80-year-old said, “Norris was at a good pace, so I think he’ll be our biggest competitor tomorrow.”

Admittedly, Norris and McLaren have had a rejuvenated second half of the season. Although Piastri has taken the headlines in recent weeks due to his Sprint victory in Qatar, Norris, the more experienced papaya outfit driver will be looking to make his mark.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc will be hoping for a outside chance of grabbing his first race win of 2023.

Can Charles Leclerc cause an upset?

The only team to defeat Red Bull in a race this year has been Ferrari. However, it wasn’t the Maranello-based outfit’s golden boy Charles Leclerc who dethroned the Dutchman. Instead, it was Carlos Sainz, who according to reports, has been unhappy with the management for preferring his teammate over him.

Leclerc will also want to get one better of his rival Verstappen, although the Ferrari cars don’t look particularly fast around the Circuit of the Americas. Hamilton on the other hand, has not won a race since 2021 and is desperate to get back on the top step of the podium.