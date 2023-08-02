After Rumors of Rejoining Aston Martin, Otmar Szafnauer Can Join Red Bull’s New Allies as 25-Year-Old Links Reignite

One of the biggest news to come out of the F1 paddock as FP1 ended in Belgium last weekend, was the departure of Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer. A key moment during his final exit from the paddock as Alpine team boss was to pay his old team, Aston Martin, a visit.

This sparked rumors that Otmar might be heading back to Aston Martin after having parted ways with them in 2022. But, according to renowned F1 journalist Joe Saward, Szafnauer could be seen donning Ford colors once they make their way into F1.

The American automotive giants confirmed they will return to F1 in 2026 once the new engine regulations kick in. The famed comeback will see Ford join hands with Red Bull. The partnership will see the development and delivery of a next-gen power unit for both Red Bull and Alpha Tauri. However, Andretti-Cadillac might also land Szafnauer as they eye a possible entry into F1.

Otmar Szafnauer and his American connection

Szafnauer has always been an American at heart, despite his Romanian roots. Szafnauer grew up in Detroit before eventually joining British-American racing in 1998. However, before he became a part of the racing world, the 58-year-old was an employee at Ford for 12 years. Thus, given his personal history with the USA and Ford, he might be even more inclined to join the Ford outfit.

As Per Joe Saward,

“He was employed for 12 years by the Ford Motor Company, running its US motorsport programs. Rival GM might also benefit from someone who knows F1 inside out as the current F1 project is under the leadership of Dr Eric Warren, who has a background in NASCAR where he was employed by Richard Childress Racing Richard Petty Motorsport, Ray Evernham, Michael Waltrip and Penske with only one limited spell in open-wheeler racing in 2009 when he spent some time as head of aerodynamics at US F1, the team that made a lot of noise but never happened.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say Otmar Szafnauer is a huge name in F1 and is one of the most sought-after team principals. Several teams could be eyeing him in the months to come.

Chaos-ridden Alpine’s unrealistic expectations from Szafnauer

At the start of the season, Alpine put forth a near-impossible goal for their team. Having finished 4th last year, Renault CEO Luca De Meo expected them to match the performance while also pushing to slash the gap to the big three.

De Meo had significant disagreements with Szafnauer regarding the team’s finishing places, potentially leading to his exit from the French outfit. Talking about the same, Szafnauer made the famously bizarre statement:

“I always say, you can’t get nine women pregnant and hope to have a baby in a month.”

Unfortunately, Szafnauer’s sacking wasn’t the only loss Alpine suffered. Sporting Director Alan Permane and Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry have also parted ways with the company. With the departure of Szafnauer , ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is now being linked to fill the vacant position. Currently on gardening leave, Binotto cannot join Alpine before 2024 at the very least.