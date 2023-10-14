Spanish Media Reveals Carlos Sainz Doesn’t Feel ‘Enough Support’ From Ferrari Compared to His Teammate Charles Leclerc

The 2023 season is almost coming to an end and Carlos Sainz is yet to sign an extension with Ferrari. While his current deal will ensure that he stays with the Maranello outfit till the end of 2024, the Spaniard has always looked for long-term stability. Now, as per a recent report from El Nacional, the 29-year-old is hesitant to continue with Ferrari because he believes he is not receiving “enough support” from the team.

Sainz and Leclerc have had an intra-team rivalry right from the start. Tensions between them have peaked at various points and the former McLaren driver has often spoken about Ferrari prioritising Leclerc over him quite a number of times. As per the Spanish news outlet, this might be the reason why Sainz is hesitant to stay at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz could have no choice but to leave Ferrari

As per a recent report by Funo Analisi Tecnica, the tensions between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are at an all-time high. The Spaniard will apparently only continue with the team if they let go of the Monegasque, a scenario that seems unlikely.

The pages of El Nacional read, “The Madrid driver whose contract with the Italian team expires in 2024 feels ignored compared to Charles Leclerc. It is clear that Sainz will only continue to work at Ferrari if Leclerc leaves, which seems complicated. For this reason, he will have no choice but to leave.”

Even though such reports have emerged, the two have always maintained that there is no rift between them. Both believe that while they are extremely competitive, they always have the highest amount of respect for one another.

Leclerc and Sainz have always dismissed rumors of a rift

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have often explained how they share a cordial relationship with one another. About a month back, the Monegasque explained how he feels like things are blown out of proportion by the media. He had said (as quoted by planetf1.com), “Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together.”

Moreover, Sainz also dismissed rumors of there being any kind of a rift between him and Leclerc. In a recent interview with formu1a.uno, the Spaniard shared how he and Leclerc share a strong camaraderie by providing an insight into their golf sessions together.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that there is no favoritism at Ferrari as the team have not yet renewed Leclerc’s contract either. However, if the claims of the Spanish media are true, then one of the two drivers may need to look elsewhere depending upon whose contract does Ferrari extend.