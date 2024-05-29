“Some Copy Better”: Helmut Marko Credits Red Bull for All of McLaren’s Improvements

After the first couple of races in 2024, it would have been fair to think that fans would witness yet another dominant season for Red Bull. However, they have already lost three races in the eight rounds so far in 2024 compared to their single loss last year. And while two out of their three defeats came at the hands of Ferrari, it is McLaren that has emerged as a real threat for the Milton Keynes-based squad after introducing a major upgrade package in Miami.

The recent upgrade to the MCL38 in Miami saw McLaren bring a revised front and rear suspension geometry to help manage the airflow under their car’s floor, which is where modern F1 cars generate most of their downforce. The car also featured a re-profiled floor and comprehensive aerodynamic modifications to the bodywork and wings to better control airflow over the car.

According to a recent report by sport24, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko spoke about how other teams have started to catch up by copying Red Bull’s successful design. “We are now driving in the third year with the current regulations, and that’s where you copy. Some copy better and the result can now be seen at McLaren. Ferrari has also constantly developed more,” said Marko.

Marko then also took a jab at McLaren for hiring Rob Marshall, a former Red Bull engineer, implying that the Woking-based outfit’s recent progress is a result of leveraging the Milton Keynes-based team’s expertise. While there’s little doubt that McLaren has now significantly closed the gap to Red Bull, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez faced challenges in Monaco that resulted in the Austrian team’s worst result of 2024.

Max Verstappen is concerned Red Bull will struggle in Canada

While Red Bull has dominated in the new ground effect era in Formula 1, bumpy and kerb-heavy race tracks like Monaco and Singapore have proved to be their Achilles heel. Their car seems to lose more performance compared to other teams on such tracks.

This fundamental problem with their car did not affect their results so much in the previous seasons because of the massive advantage they had over the rest of the grid. However, with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren having managed to close down the gap massively to Red Bull this year, Max Verstappen could only manage to qualify and finish sixth in Monaco.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull was eliminated early in qualifying and then crashed on the first lap of the race. According to the Dutchman, the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix may also not suit the strengths of Red Bull. This concern stems from the newly resurfaced track in Montreal.

Verstappen believes this new track surface could introduce unexpected variables and challenges that may not favor Red Bull’s current car setup and performance window. Therefore, there is a possibility that either Ferrari or McLaren could register another win in Montreal.