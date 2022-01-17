“Abiteboul has agreed in principle”– Former Alpine boss Cyril Abiteboul has ‘Agreed To Join Red Bull Racing’

According to the rumours, Cyril Abiteboul looks to be the right person to head the in-house engine side of the Red Bull Powertrains project.

Cyril Abiteboul, while working with Renault, had a complicated relation with Red Bull as the team failed to provide the engine that was capable enough to compete for the championships. Having different visions and understanding led to an end on a sour note.

What led to Cyril Abiteboul’s addition?

However, it looks like they are keeping the past aside, and the former Renault team boss will sow new seeds of positive relations with Red Bull.

The addition of Abiteboul would be a significant step forward, as Christian Horner, Helmut Marko look to lead the new generation of engines without the support of Honda.

Honda replaced Renault as the primary engine supplier for the Milton Keynes-based team. Three seasons later, the Japanese manufacturer has decided to end its involvement in the sport and bid farewell to the pinnacle of motorsport due to sustainability issues.

However, they will continue providing resources to the team and the Powertrains initiative. Red Bull is bringing the engines in-house.

Also Read: The weirdest Formula 1 driver of all time: The monk who drove for Brabham in the 1970s

Where does Cyril Abiteboul fit in the puzzle pieces?

That’s where Abiteboul comes in. He was spotted in the Red Bull garage during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and is someone the team would be looking for someone with experience to fit that profile.

Abiteboul, according to the Japanese site Autosport Web, is being lined up for a top position within Red Bull Powertrains. “According to a source within Red Bull, after negotiations, Abiteboul has agreed in principle to become head of Red Bull Powertrains and manage the non-technical side of the business.”

Cyril was with Red Bull in Abu Dhabi? I guess Christian missed him a bit too much so he invited him pic.twitter.com/j4xCRLSHFp — Jo (@DannyRicc33) December 22, 2021

In Milton Keynes, a factory is currently being built at breakneck speed, to have everything ready to self-organize by next season. Staff, on the other hand, are overworked. Hundreds of staff have already been hired from Mercedes, and Abiteboul might be the next big addition.

Also Read: F1 expert speaks out on the controversial final laps at Abu Dhabi

Abiteboul departed the Alpine team in early 2021 and has worked as a motorsport consultant for Mecachrome since May. Now it feels like he is ready to take the next step and lead the non-technical side of Red Bull for the new era of Formula 1.