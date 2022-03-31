F1

“The car is just doing what I want it to do” – Haas boss Guenther Steiner stakes claim to be the best-of-the-rest in Constructors Standings

"The car is just doing what I want it to do" - Haas boss Guenther Steiner stakes claim to be the best-of-the-rest in Constructors Standings
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"LeBron James averages the highest PPG for a Laker since Kobe Bryant": A closer look into the King's epic month of March
Next Article
"Jordan Poole is the next Stephen Curry!": Warriors' young star records his 15th straight game with 20+ points, shines against Chris Paul and the Suns
F1 Latest News
"The car is just doing what I want it to do" - Haas boss Guenther Steiner stakes claim to be the best-of-the-rest in Constructors Standings
“The car is just doing what I want it to do” – Haas boss Guenther Steiner stakes claim to be the best-of-the-rest in Constructors Standings

“The car is just doing what I want it to do” – Haas team principal…