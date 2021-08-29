“Someone had dropped a crazy bomb in there”– Lewis Hamilton on radio shares traumatic toilet experience at Spa Francorchamps

“Someone had dropped a crazy bomb in there”– Lewis Hamilton on radio shares a gross toilet experience during the Belgian GP race halt.

The Belgian Grand Prix, usually surrounded by hype, went out to be a sluggish affair, as the cars on Sunday only passed the circuit four times, that too behind a safety car, as an excessive amount of race spoilt the event.

In between, there were several stoppages, so F1 drivers got an opportunity to do some fun on the radio to lighten the mood amidst the monotonous session stoppage.

But Hamilton’s experience seems to be gross, and according to his own account, it is even scarring for him, as someone apparently left “a bomb” there.

“I’m glad I went to the toilet. The one I went to, someone had dropped a crazy bomb in there. The worst thing ever. It’s going to haunt me for life,” he revealed.

Others joined in too.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver had a special occasion in his career, as the 2021 Belgian GP was going to be his 200th Grand Prix start, which was short-lived, and Ricciardo decided to make fun out of it.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard this about me but it’s my 200th grand prix. It’s kind of a deal this neck of the woods,” the Aussie quipped. Ricciardo seemed to need something to engage himself, and he eventually found UFC.

On the other hand, some were starving; Pierre Gasly on radio literally craved for some sausages, surely he would have some after taking four points from Belgium.

“Can you get me some sausages please, some sausages from the barbecue?,” he asked. On the other hand, some preferred to complete their last night’s sleep.