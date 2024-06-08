“Something Isn’t Going Well”: Max Verstappen Claims Red Bull Can’t Rely on Its Pace Advantage Anymore

Red Bull isn’t the dominant force this season it was in 2022 and 2023. Max Verstappen recognizes that, and talks about the same ahead of the 2024 Canadian GP, admitting that his team can’t just be ‘faster’ than the others and dominate races anymore.

In the F1: Chequered Flag podcast, Verstappen speaks about the struggles he faced in Monaco, and how it was a long time coming. He recalled how Red Bull struggled at street circuits in 2022 and 2023, and how the team’s strategy and superior pace bailed them out.

At Monaco 2022, Verstappen remembers Red Bull’s strategy playing the decisive role in their double podium finish. Furthermore, in Singapore 2023 (a street track as well), Red Bull couldn’t even win the race due to pure lack of performance, which Verstappen feels should have rung the alarm bells.

“Already it’s been a bit of an indication that something isn’t going well,” the 26-year-old said. “And now, whenever everyone closing up, we cannot just rely on, you know, the pace advantage that we have.”

In Monaco 2024, Red Bull was so far off the pace that all Verstappen could muster was a P6 finish. The kerbs and bumpy surface of the track in the Principality brought out the RB20’s weaknesses, and things aren’t expected to get much better in Canada this coming weekend.

Max Verstappen concedes defeat at the Canadian GP

Verstappen remains pessimistic about Red Bull’s chances in Canada, and unfortunately for him, he has been right (so far). FP2 in particular, was worrisome because of a potential engine issue for Verstappen’s RB20. Smoke came pouring out of the power unit, limiting the Dutch driver’s session down to just two laps.

Even before he traveled to Montreal, Verstappen conceded defeat. He insisted that Ferrari would be the favorites in the Circuit Giles Villeneuve, just like they were in Monaco.

A tricky day on track in Montreal Max’s FP2 running was cut short after an ERS fault which the Team are currently investigating.#F1 || #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/XWcXh7kPP6 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 7, 2024

Additionally, McLaren remains in the mix, and Aston Martin joins them after a strong FP2 display led by Fernando Alonso’s P1 finish.

Verstappen, however, will mostly be vary of Ferrari’s threat. If the Maranello-based outfit wins the Grand Prix, the gap between the two teams in the Constructors’ Championship Standings, which stands at 24 points could be cut down massively. Plus, Ferrari also has a chance of taking the lead from Red Bull altogether, which will be a disaster for the Austrian stable.