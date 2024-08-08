Lewis Hamilton’s Childhood Driving Coach Experience Reaps Benefits Today

While there is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers of all time, he also believes he is a decent coach. In a recent interview, the 39-year-old explained how he used his childhood coaching experience to help Brad Pitt for the upcoming F1 movie.

When asked in an interview with Esquire if he ever got the chance to evaluate Pitt’s driving, Hamilton replied, “Yeah. We went to a track in L.A. I took him out and sat in the passenger seat, and he drove. I used to be a driving coach when I was younger. It was a way of making some money part-time whilst I was racing“.

Hamilton then explained how he had a good idea of immediately understanding who is a good driver and who is not because he had coached several in the past. As for Pitt, the British driver believes he could immediately tell that the Hollywood actor “has it in his DNA” to be a good driver.

Hamilton believes that if Pitt had had the opportunity to hone his skills, the actor could have even perhaps tried his hand at racing. “He’s just not been able to hone in on it like we have. But he’s got big potential,” Hamilton explained.

When it comes to the filming of the F1 movie, Pitt and the rest of the crew have shot several scenes at some of the top F1 tracks such as Silverstone. Most recently, they shot a scene at the iconic Spa circuit ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP.

Considering the star cast of the film and the venues where they shot the film, the upcoming F1 movie promises to be a blockbuster. It is set to release on 25 June 2025 internationally. However, for those in North America, they will have to wait for another two days.