Max Verstappen Once Opened Up on His Favorite Cuddly Toy and the Special Connection it Had With His Mother Sophie Kumpen

Max Verstappen once shed light on one of his cute moments from his childhood with his mother, Sophie Kumpen. The Dutchman explained how he used his mother’s dress as a cuddly toy.

Even though Verstappen is known as arguably one of the most ruthless drivers on the F1 race track, this is perhaps one of those moments when fans see the other side of him. The 25-year-old revealed how this memory still remains with him as he continues to have his mother’s old dress.

Max Verstappen once opened up on his childhood memory

While speaking in an interview from 2017, Max Verstappen explained the affection he had towards his mother’s dress during his childhood. When asked if he had a cuddly toy as a child, the Dutchman replied (as quoted by Nini), “Yeah, I don’t know how to explain this. It was the dress my mum was wearing while having me, which ended up being like a cuddling thing that got smaller and smaller and smaller”.

He then added that he still has this dress and that it is somewhere in his father’s house. This item is perhaps at Jos Verstappen’s house as Max spent most of his childhood with his father after his parents had a divorce.

Jos and Sophie’s divorce never hampered Max’s racing career

Even though there was no doubt from a very young age that Max Verstappen was a real talent in F1, it is pertinent to note that his parents did play a critical role in helping him get to this point. Despite all the trouble they were going through with their relationship, both Jos and Sophie never really let their divorce affected Max and his racing career.

Following his parents’ divorce, Max spent most of his time with Jos. The 25-year-old did so as Jos guided him on every step of the way to become the racing driver that he is today. The 51-year-old ensured that his son got everything he needed to achieve success.

And it seems evident that Max has not let Jos down. Max not only has two Drivers’ Championships to his name but is also cruising towards his third this year. With a 99-point lead at the top after the first 10 races, it seems unlikely that anyone can stop the Dutchman from winning another title this year.