F1

“Sometimes you have compromises and we don’t have to compromise”- Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits their team is better off not supplying engines to other F1 teams

"Sometimes you have compromises and we don't have to compromise"- Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits their team is better off not supplying engines to other F1 teams
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Some of the things LeBron James has said and done are really beneath him": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Lakers MVP's hypocrisy
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Sometimes you have compromises and we don't have to compromise"- Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits their team is better off not supplying engines to other F1 teams
“Sometimes you have compromises and we don’t have to compromise”- Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits their team is better off not supplying engines to other F1 teams

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits that Renault not supplying power units to other F1 teams…