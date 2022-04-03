“No, that’s completely wrong” – Mattia Binotto disagrees with rivals assessment of the Ferrari having a development advantage

Ferrari boss does not agree with the assessment of its rival that the Italian team had a developmental advantage ahead of the 2022 season.

Ferrari has finally been able to build a car that is capable of winning races for the first time since 2018. The team shifted its focus on developing the 2022 car early in the 2021 season.

But team principal Mattia Binotto does not think that it gave a developmental advantage to the Italian giants. He said that it is “completely wrong.”

The Ferrari has taken the lead position in the Constructors’ Championship. The team took two of the top three positions in the first two races of the season.

Binotto said, “According to the rules, everyone was only allowed to start working in the wind tunnel and simulations on 1 January 2021.

“We may have put more focus on 2022, but we all started from the same point, and [we] just did a good job.”

Ferrari is not ahead of their rivals yet

Despite being at the top in both the championships, Binotto said that he cannot yet be sure if Ferrari is going to win this year’s championship.

The 52-year-old wants to wait until the Miami GP before he passes a judgement on the 2022 pecking order. “I don’t think we have an advantage over the others. Who has [the advantage] only becomes apparent after the first five races,” he said.

This is why we love this sport ❤️ Hard, but fair racing 👏#essereFerrari 🔴pic.twitter.com/Oh6e7mYZqr — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 29, 2022

“The fact [is] that we got that double win in Bahrain and the podiums in Saudi Arabia as a team: drivers, mechanics, engineers and many more. Binotto summed up: “We are in a very solid position at the moment.”

