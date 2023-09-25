Spanish F1 Pundits Under Fire as After Making Inappropriate Michael Schumacher Joke

Michael Schumacher, the legendary Formula 1 driver, has been battling with his injuries from a skiing accident since 2013. Since then, he hasn’t made any public appearances. His family believes that he would not want to appear in front of the world in his current state, which the entire F1 and sporting community seems to understand. However, this situation was recently exploited by a couple of Spanish pundits who made a distasteful joke about Schumacher’s condition, sparking widespread criticism.

The two journalists, Toni Cuquerella and Antonio Lobato made a joke regarding Schumacher during a live broadcast. The joke was deemed inappropriate and disrespectful, considering Schumacher’s current health condition.

This has resulted in heavy criticism from many online fans online. They are sure that this was in poor taste, and are calling for immediate action against the Spaniards.

Schumacher’s condition mocked by F1 pundits

Michael Schumacher was paralyzed after this horrific skiing accident, and continues to struggle with mobility, speech, and memory even today. However, these F1 pundits did not think twice before making a distasteful comment about the seven-time F1 world champion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iDanSnow/status/1706205504467243369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Toni Cuquerella said, “Let Adrian Newey be shaking because Antonio Lobato is coming”. To this, Antonio Lobato replied, “Let Michael be shaking. Well not Michael, he cannot shake.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1multiviewer/status/1706062087682724129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is not the first time that inappropriate content has been created about Schumacher’s fragile health condition. In a previous incident, an editor was fired for creating a clickbait article about him.

Fake Michael Schumacher interview which got a reporter fired

The German magazine Die Aktuelle, published an article presented as an interview with seven-time F1 champion, Michael Schumacher. The article was titled “Michael Schumacher, the first interview” and was created with artificial intelligence accompanied by a smiling picture of Schumacher.

In response, the Schumachers family announced plans to file legal action against the magazine, according to the BBC. A spokesperson for the Schumacher family confirmed this to various news outlets.

Since Schumacher’s skiing accident in 2013, which resulted in a severe brain injury, his family has been extremely protective of his privacy. Despite numerous attempts by the media to reach Schumacher, his family has maintained a high level of secrecy to protect him.