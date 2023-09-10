Michael Schumacher’s Champagne Bottles, Championship Trophies and More Fetch Whopping $2,600,000 in Latest Auction

Michael Schumacher has had a huge influence in F1 because of his staggering success in the sport. The German legend not only won a joint record of seven world championships but also won 91 races, the second highest. As a result of the 54-year-old’s success in the sport, his possessions sell for huge amounts at auctions. In one of the most recent auctions, Schumacher’s champagne bottles and championship trophies were sold for a whopping $2,600,000, as per a report put out by bild.de.

Most of Schumacher’s success in F1 was during his time at Ferrari. The seven-time world champion won five of his titles with the Prancing Horse and also helped the team win five consecutive Constructors’ Championships from 2000 to 2004.

Schumacher’s items sold off for millions at an auction

According to bild.de, 159 of Michael Schumacher’s items were sold off at a recent auction in California. The Sotheby’s auction house sold his items for a staggering $2,600,000 (2.4 million Euros).

All items were sold under the name Full Throttle – the Schumacher Collection. The most expensive item that was sold was Schumacher’s helmet for the 2003 season. The item was sold for a massive sum of $1,19,663.90 (96,000 Pounds).

Alongside the German legend’s helmets, his racing suits, champagne bottles, and caps were also sold. Since Schumacher’s items are sold for such high amounts, he has also registered several records at auctions.

Michael Schumacher holds several auction records

Michael Schumacher currently holds the record for the most expensive cars sold at an auction. His most expensive car was an F2003-GA that was sold in Geneva last year for a whopping amount of $14,900,000.

He also holds the record for the second most expensive car sold at an auction, as his 2003 F1 car was sold for a massive $13 million. Other than these, many other of Schumacher’s cars have also been sold at auctions.

For example, Schumacher’s first F1 car, the Jordan 191, was sold at an auction earlier this year for $1.43 million. Meanwhile, his Ferrari F1-2000 was sold for $9.5 million earlier this year.