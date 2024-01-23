Spanish Grand Prix: Everything to Know About the Track in Madrid

From 2026 onwards, the Spanish Grand Prix in F1 will take place in the city of Madrid. This ends a long-standing partnership with the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Now, fans are excited to see what the track in Madrid offers.

Unlike Barcelona, Madrid’s track won’t be conventional. Instead, it will be a street circuit that also features some non-street sections, making the layout a ‘hybrid’ of sorts. The length of the circuit will be 3.39 miles (5.47 km) long, and there will be 20 corners.

It is very early to talk about which car or team this layout will suit, but as per journalist Luke Smith, the projected qualifying time is going to be 1m 32s. As per Smith, the Spanish GP shifting to Madrid – the home city of F1 driver Carlos Sainz – will also make the race one of the most accessible on the calendar

The layout is around the IFEMA exhibition complex, which is very close to the Airport. A part of the track will also go around the training complex of Real Madrid, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world.

Madrid marks End of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Barcelona had been on the F1 calendar for a long time. We’ve seen some very iconic races in the Catalan city in the past, but the circuit’s layout has always been slightly controversial. Fans have felt that overtaking is difficult in the Circuit de Catalunya, leading to fairly boring races.

However, now a lot of the same fans are talking about missing the circuit, as F1 personality and content creator Tom Bellingham pointed out. This could be due to the fact that there is another street circuit in the form of Madrid being added to the calendar.

There are plenty of street races on the current calendar, and a huge part of the fanbase feels that they don’t produce good racing. Instead, they are a ‘fancy show’ that takes place in whichever city pays the most amount of money.

On the other hand, the Singapore and Las Vegas GP in 2023 were full of excitement, despite them being street tracks. Whether Madrid brings the same level of thrill or not remains to be seen.