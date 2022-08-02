Spoiler! How Ferrari boss ruined Michael Schumacher’s retirement announcement

Michael Schumacher, in 2006, after an illustrious career of 15 years in F1, decided to retire from the sport, but Ferrari’s boss gave spoilers.

The seven-time world champion, after a long career in Formula 1, in which he won seven-world titles, decided to retire after the 2006 season. It was a huge shock to the whole F1 community.

The then Ferrari star announced his retirement in Monza, declaring that it was his last Italian Grand Prix. Though it wasn’t, he later returned with Mercedes three years later.

However, according to Tom Rubython from Business F1. The then press supremo at Ferrari spoiled his retirement, Luca Colajanni being the culprit over here.

“Michael Schumacher passed the checkered flag to win the Italian Grand Prix, the staff of Ferrari’s press supremo, Luca Colajanni, started handing an A4 sheet of paper to journalists outside the team’s motorhome,” the report said.

“It was a one-page press release announcing the retirement of the most successful racing driver in history, a driver at the top of his game challenging for the world championship.”

Apparently, Colajanni received these orders from Luca di Montezemolo, the Ferrari chairman at that time. Allegedly, the two powerhouses of Ferrari were surely not having bets of relations at that time.

Nothing usual in a press release before Michael Schumacher announces himself

Schumacher planned to be announcing his retirement at the winners’ press conference. But this press statement by Ferrari was kind of a spoiler to Schumacher’s moment.

Moreover, the source also says that such practice is not usual in F1. Instead, such press releases are distributed or published after drivers make their personal announcements.

It only shows that Schumacher had no cold feet while announcing his retirement at Monza and moved away from his decision. Therefore, it only signals that relations between Ferrari’s boss and Schumacher weren’t fine.

Nevertheless, the seven-time world champion is adored by Ferrari fans to date. Schumacher’s sudden announcement turned the mood of F1 fans grim. However, he returned for them a few years later with Mercedes until it was enough racing for him.

