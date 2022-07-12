F1

Surprising $12.2 million gift to Charles Leclerc by Ferrari

Surprising $12.2 million gift to Charles Leclerc by Ferrari
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry is the 3rd best shooter in his family, he doesn’t have much room to talk”: Charles Barkley hilariously calls the GSW MVP a “flash in the pan” during harmless banter
Next Article
Kohli rested: Why is Virat Kohli not in squad for 1st ODI between ENG and IND?
F1 Latest News
Surprising $12.2 million gift to Charles Leclerc by Ferrari
Surprising $12.2 million gift to Charles Leclerc by Ferrari

Charles Leclerc was given the costly SF90 car by Ferrari, the car Ferrari used in…