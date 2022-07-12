Surprising $12.2 million gift to Charles Leclerc by Ferrari

Charles Leclerc was given the costly SF90 car by Ferrari, the car Ferrari used in 2019, for winning the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari in 2018 announced Charles Leclerc would be replacing Kimi Raikkonen in the team. The Monegasque at that time was the hottest F1 prospect, and being from the Ferrari academy, it was obvious he would go on to represent them.

But with great hype comes the great responsibility of proving oneself. And that, Leclerc, did impressively. He rose to prominence in his first season with Ferrari and won two races that year.

Of those couple of wins, one was the most crucial for the Tifosis- the Italian Grand Prix. Leclerc won in Italy, which is Ferrari’s home race, and his team was so happy with the result that they gifted him the 2019 F1 car.

“It’s very difficult to find the words to describe what I felt during this race [at Monza]. I was under a lot of pressure – the whole team was under a lot of pressure,” said Leclerc.

“Because obviously, we were in Italy, Ferrari in Italy is huge, and everyone wanted us to win, so there was a lot of pressure across the team,” he added.

Will Charles Leclerc make Ferrari champions again?

The Monegasque race driver this year is fully immersed in the championship fight. Though, in the last few races, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has gained a significant commend over the title race.

But Leclerc’s recent win in Austria was a refreshing sight for the competition. With this, he is only 38 points behind Verstappen, with 11 more races to go.

After the last 5 race weekends where everything went wrong, it feels so good to be back on top.

Feel sorry for Carlos as it should have been a 1-2.

Let’s keep pushing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6GmF8rrw40 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 10, 2022

It remains to be seen whether this season’s verdict will go till the end of the wire or would Red Bull will capitalize on its chances. Ferrari last won its championship in 2008, and Kimi Raikkonen 2007 was the last driver to bring in the drivers’ title for the Tifosis.

Now, fast forward to 2022, Leclerc is the new hope for Ferrari fans to break the drought. But the challenge ahead for Leclerc is tough while vying against the consistency of Verstappen.

