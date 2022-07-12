F1 Twitter erupts in dilemma as South African GP is rumoured to return in 2023 at possible expense of Belgian GP

According to recent reports, the Kyalami circuit will host the South African GP from 2023 onwards. Formula 1 and DHL have signed a 5-year contract.

F1 will be returning with the South African GP from 2023 onwards. The Sport has been closely working with South Africa since 2021.

F1 is a truly global sport with fanbases in almost every country. The sport races in every continent barring one – Africa. The last time F1 raced in Africa was in 1993.

Drivers like Lewis Hamilton have called for a race in South Africa. The 7-time world Champion has called it his ‘dream race.’ Being F1’s first and only black driver, the Brit has called for the sport’s inclusivity amongst a more diverse crowd.

Earlier in 2021, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated his desire to add a Grand Prix on the African continent. F1 had reportedly added the race to its provisional 2023 calendar along with the Las Vegas GP.

Formula 1 will return to South Africa after nearly 30 years since the last Grand Prix in 1993. Formula 1 and its Official Logistics Partner, DHL have signed a 5-year contract with the circuit starting from 2023. The official announcement is expected soon.

There is so much speculation and many rumours regarding F1 returning to #SouthAfricanGP . I'm as excited as you are but we have to try and be patient and wait for an official announcement. I presume before the F1 summer break. @F1 @Kyalami_Circuit pic.twitter.com/DiH76SMJ1b — F1sasha (@F1sasha) July 12, 2022

The South African GP was a regular from 1967 to 1985. F1 barred the country from hosting races after South Africa’s controversial policy of apartheid. It briefly returned in 1992 and 1993. In the last South African GP, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, with Prost winning the season opener.

The Kyalami circuit has held the nation’s GP 20 times in the past. It is a fast circuit and is known for its sweeping corners. With the improved racing of the 2022 cars, it will be a delight to see the new cars battle out for track positions.

F1 Twitter reacts to South African GP return

F1 twitter was livid hearing the reports that South African GP will be returning in 2023. The official statement and announcement are yet to be made by F1. But it’s reported that the race will be held in April/May.

The recent inclusion of Las Vegas in the F1 calendar means 2022 could see 24 races. But this comes at the expense of the Belgian and French GP. F1 has not renewed its contract with Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard circuit, both set to expire in 2022.

The rumours have sparked celebrations amongst many. F1 has been lacking a race in Africa for almost 30 years. With the race in Kyalami, F1 can claim its status as a truly ‘global’ sport.

i’ve been waiting for F1 to come to south africa my entire life, that official announcement is going to hit different pic.twitter.com/p1Khjc9fDC — hotay (@moehotay) July 11, 2022

F1 is coming back to South Africa 🇿🇦 https://t.co/EvmUcTxfTU pic.twitter.com/MpxrX5Bt9r — SVW (@svwsports) July 12, 2022

Can @F1 announce the South African Grand Prix already 😭? This waiting is not fun and wanna start preparing — Thato™ (@thato_inama) July 12, 2022

Would be great for someone like Lewis Hamilton to come win his 8th title in South Africa. But we probably going to be the 2nd race in the season after Australia, makes logistical sense. Either way, having Lewis race here would be great #F1 #KyalamiGP — Der Kaiser (@SelaMalesela) July 12, 2022

Finally F1 is coming back to South Africa #KyalamiGP — Daniel (@sdmahwai) July 12, 2022

