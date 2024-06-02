Susie Wolff Shares the Oath Toto Wolff Made Her Take Before Having Their Only Son

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff are motorsport’s most recognizable power couple and have a child together. Before they embarked on the journey of parenthood, however, Toto had certain fears and to reassure him, he made his wife Susie promise something huge.

On an episode of the REC Parenting Podcast, Susie talks about Toto saying, “Just promise me I’m not going to lose my wife,” when she was pregnant. At the time, the former Williams development driver was confused with what Toto meant. But as time passed, she understood.

Susie spoke about the need to maintain her identity, even after she became a mom. Of course, taking care of her son Jack is her priority, but that doesn’t mean she won’t take time out for herself. Toto married Susie before they had Jack, and the former wanted her to continue being his wife in addition to being a mother to their son.

“Very often, when you are a mom, you define yourself as, you know, if the kids are fine and the husband is fine, then we’re fine. No, what about you, right?” she added.

Susie recognizes that there have been moments where she “lost sight” of herself, but she always snaps back to reality soon. The 41-year-old took this approach long before they had Jack to avoid feeling a sense of emptiness.

Why Susie Wolff is conscious about having moments to herself

In the same podcast, Susie also spoke about how she has step-children (from Toto’s previous marriage), who live their own life now. They have got to an age where they prefer the company of their friends over their parents. And they cannot be blamed for that.

“I don’t want to be in a situation when my son leaves home that I’ve got emptiness in my life,” says Susie.

Toto, Susie and Jack in Monaco yesterday. Jack is also wearing Lewis’ special edition Miami cap. ☺️ | lucasjavabrito [IG] pic.twitter.com/G69GFnUfW3 — soph (@sophwebsterxx) May 15, 2022

This is why she is always on her toes, indulging herself in work in addition to being a good mom to Jack back home. Toto is Mercedes’ team principal and spends most of his time traveling around the world with the Silver Arrows.

Susie, too, is a trailblazer in her own right. One of the most accomplished female racing drivers of all time, she is currently heading F1 Academy – an all-female racing series aimed at developing young talents in the world of motorsports.