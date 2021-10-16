F1

“Talent just evaporated”: Former F1 driver shocked at Daniel Ricciardo’s form this season

"Talent just evaporated": Former F1 driver shocked at Daniel Ricciardo's form this season
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Austin Reaves is far better than any of y'all think!": LeBron James heaps some massive praise onto one of his youngest Laker teammates ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season
Next Article
"Life doesn't belong to the employer": Sebastian Vettel slams the addition of more races to the calendar
F1 Latest News
"Life doesn't belong to the employer": Sebastian Vettel slams the addition of more races to the calendar
“Life doesn’t belong to the employer”: Sebastian Vettel slams the addition of more races to the calendar

The calendar for the 2022 season is worryingly long for some, and ‘here comes Sebastian…