“I Got Humbled Very Quickly the Next Day By George Russell”: Oscar Piastri on Celebrating His 2nd Career Victory

Oscar Piastri justified the hype around him with his performance in the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. The young Australian showcased incredible maturity to keep Charles Leclerc behind him for over 30 laps. However, the celebrations of his second career win did not last too long. The Aussie revealed how George Russell humbled him the next day.

Heading out of Baku to Singapore, Piastri traveled with Russell. During their journey, they decided to play ‘Uno’ for some in-flight entertainment. As it turns out, the 23-year-old’s talents don’t translate to the popular card game. He was quickly humbled by the Mercedes man which took away the winning feeling from him.

Piastri revealed, “I got humbled very quickly the next day by George playing an UNO world championship on the plane!”

However, this isn’t the first time a win hasn’t sunk in or isn’t celebrated extravagantly by the Aussie. Piastri’s first win celebration was also extremely subdued. Many believed it was because of the nature of the win. However, he and his close ones later revealed that’s just how the Aussie is.

In a recent chat with Tom Clarkson, he revealed his first career win sank in after a few days. Piastri confessed he woke up with a big smile the next day after his Hungarian GP win. He also added the reality of being the most recent F1 race winner gave him that extra bit of confidence in the next race weekend and gave him crucial learnings for his future.

The #81 driver revealed once he was back in the car the next weekend, the focus shifted to the present. This is the approach most or all F1 drivers take and that’s how they stay hungry for more success. Now, as he heads to Singapore again as the most recent race winner, Piastri will again focus on doing well in Marina Bay rather than reminiscing about Baku.