“I Grew Up in the Industry”: Christian Horner on What Separates Him From Toto Wolff

Amid driver rivalries, the duo of Christian Horner and Toto Wolff definitely steal the spotlight when it comes to their own little battle while leading two of the most successful teams in F1. Recently, they dusted off their old boxing gloves once again when Max Verstappen and George Russell squared off after the 2024 Qatar GP.

In the aftermath of their drivers’ comments, Wolff ended up calling Horner a “little terrier”, and on TalkSPORT’s latest podcast, the Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO shot back. Speaking about Wolff, the Briton was quick to comment on the Austrian’s differing mentality.

“We’re very different people. I grew up within the industry, you know, I’m an ex-racer now turned [team] manager and CEO. Toto came from the financial sector so, he perhaps has a different outlook to me. [We] just go about things in different ways,” explained the 51-year-old.

Horner’s definition of Wolff might just be a tad inaccurate, however. As it turns out, Wolff was an ex-racing driver himself. But a short-lived career out on the track inspired him to get to know the business of racing so well that he’d end up running F1’s most successful dynasty.

How did Wolff get into Formula 1?

With the advent of the turbo-hybrid era of F1, Wolff has gone on to win eight consecutive Constructors’ titles with Mercedes from 2014 to 2021. Moreover, his partnership with Lewis Hamilton has seen the Brackley-based team become home to statistically the greatest F1 driver in the history of the sport.

And while Wolff does indeed come from a financial background, it would be amiss to state that he doesn’t understand motor racing. As Wolff went into the business side of things, he reinvested his money into the sport. A chance came with Daimler back in the day and he was dropped into the Mercedes F1 project’s hot seat.

This fact isn’t lost on Horner, however, who has seemingly shot back at the Austrian after the Verstappen-Russell bust-up. But rivalries like these on the pit wall are what make this sport so entertaining for everyone involved.