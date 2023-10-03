Teams Will Lose $11,000,000 per Year as Andretti Gets Green Flag for F1 Entry, Reveals Expert

The biggest nightmare of the rest of the F1 teams is almost confirmed after the FIA gave the green light to Andretti to join the grid from the 2026 season onwards. While there is still one more step remaining before Andretti can officially join the grid, an F1 expert has already explained how the rest of the teams will almost lose $11,000,000 as a result of the same.

According to AP, Andretti paid an initial fee of $300,000 to the FIA to make a case to enter the F1 grid from the 2026 season onwards. While Andretti has successfully received the approval of the FIA, they do have one more stage remaining as rival teams do not want the American outfit to take a share of their bonus earnings.

Hence, once Andretti receives that approval, they are free to join the grid. Meanwhile, the other applicants who expressed interest in joining the grid are Hitech GP, LKYSUNZ, and Rodin.

Chandhok explains what will Andretti’s entry cost other teams

Taking to X, Karun Chandhok explains how rival teams will lose as much as a whopping $11,000,000 if Andretti joins the grid. The F1 expert wrote, “Told by one TP that existing teams would lose $11 million per year by slicing the pie 11 ways. If Andretti are willing to put in the $600 million to compensate the teams, that covers them for 5 years”.

As things stand, the F1 prize pot gets distributed among 10 teams. The team finishing highest in the Constructors’ Championship receives the highest amount, while those finishing lower receive a lower amount.

However, if an eleventh team were to join the grid, then instead of distributing the prices among 10 sides, they will have to divide their earnings among 11 teams. This is the reason why many team principals such as Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have opposed the entry of any eleventh team over the past few months.

Horner and Wolff explained why they don’t want an 11th team to join F1

Both Christian Horner and Toto Wolff put their differences aside and explained why it is not financially feasible for an eleventh team to join the sport. As quoted by express.co.uk, Horner said a few months ago, “Who pays? I mean, if it dilutes the income of the 10, it’s like turkeys voting for Christmas. Why would they do that? You know, are Liberty prepared to pay and fund an 11th team? Are the FIA prepared to reduce their fees to help accommodate it?”

Wolff agreed with Horner as he explained how it has been incredibly difficult for both Red Bull and Mercedes to establish their place in F1. The Austrian stated that only if a newer team is able to provide a case for how they can substantially increase the sport’s viewership and revenues should they be allowed to join.

However, Andretti do seem to have gotten past one major hurdle before they can join the grid from the 2026 season onwards. Assuming that they now do also get past their final hurdle, they will need a strong driver line-up to compete. Since most of the teams already seem to have a stable line-up, the options for the American outfit seem limited.

Since Andretti is an American team, they could perhaps give Logan Sargeant an opportunity. Another driver who they can give an opportunity to is Mick Schumacher, who finds himself without a seat since the beginning of this season after a torrid spell with Haas.