Ted Kravitz Falls for Fernando Alonso’s Misleading ‘Favorite Restaurant in UK’ Instagram Post

Fernando Alonso recently shared his ‘favorite restaurant’ in the UK on Instagram or so thought Ted Kravitz. The two-time world champion had taken to the picture-sharing platform to recommend an Oxford-based eatery, ‘Sticks n Sushi’.

“When I’m in UK…always at my go-to restaurant,” he wrote with a picture of him holding the restaurant’s menu up.

Kravitz revealed that he got ‘fooled’ by the Oviedo-born driver’s recommendation as he chose to take his wife to the place on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “I thought, you know, if it’s good enough for Fernando Alonso, it’s good enough for me,” he revealed.

At the end of the day, Kravitz wasn’t disappointed with the evening’s services but complained about how he had consumed too much of their seafood. But what really left the Briton shocked was the fact that Alonso didn’t really consider it as his go-to spot in the UK! It was a hoax and Kravitz fell right into it.

“The [F1 75] launch, what do I see on Fernando Alonso’s crash helmet? Sticks n Sushi. It’s a sponsorship deal,” Kravitz said hilariously.

As it turned out, the Instagram post by the two-time world champion was just a commercial obligation he had to fulfill for his sponsors as he gears up for the 2025 season. And if it’s any solace to Kravitz, Alonso wouldn’t have knowingly misled him on his special day.

Alonso isn’t a fan of sponsor engagement in F1

As one of the biggest names in the paddock, the Aston Martin driver is naturally swarmed by the sponsors of the team to do promos, ads, and paid social media content. And while he understands the need for this, he isn’t a big fan.

“We now live in a more digital world and have so many appointments and sponsorship commitments to meet,” he explained whilst lamenting the fact that he has to work harder now than 20 years ago when he made his debut.

“Back then, I had to do two or three events for Japan Tobacco,” as opposed to “five or six videos every weekend” today for his sponsors.

This season will see the two-time world champion take a hefty $27,500,000 salary to drive for Aston Martin. Safe to say, a substantial amount of this money also comes from his endorsement deals — so, maybe this time around he won’t be complaining too much!