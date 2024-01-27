From $230,000 Ferrari to $250,000 Audi: Fernando Alonso Joins American Venture to Offer Fans Racetrack Experience

Fernando Alonso had a magical 2023 season where he secured 8 podium finishes. The success on the track seems to be converting into some serious money as the Spaniard is signing endorsement deals left, right, and center. Just a couple of days ago, he signed an endorsement deal with financial advisory and asset management firm Arcano Partners. Now, he is endorsing an exciting American venture, Xtreme Xperience.

Xtreme Xperience offers motorsport enthusiasts a taste of what it is to be like on a racetrack. They offer tuned-up supercars that one can take on the circuits they have tie-ups with. Alonso released their sponsored video with an Aston Martin, ready to take to the track. The caption of the post read, “All preparations completed. We are ready, and you?”

Xtreme Xperiencem, who have Fernando Alonso on board with them, has a wide range of supercars that a user can choose from. Those include a $230,000 Ferrari 488 GTB and a $250,000 Audi R8. They also boast a number of Lamborghinis and Porsches.

The available Audi R8 sports a V10 engine that is capable of producing 602 hp. It comes in two variants- GT and Performance. Both variants sport 2 doors with 2 seats and a coupe roofline. The Performance, however, also comes with a convertible option.

The Ferrari 488 GTB, on the other hand, comes with a 3.9 liter V8 engine capable of clocking 205 mph (330 kph) on the speedometer. The red devil is capable of producing 760 nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Alonso is a driver who lives and breathes racing. Even in the off-season, the Spaniard is off driving cars, or taking part in karting competitions. As a result, Alonso tying up with a company like Xtreme Xperience, makes a lot of sense. This is because of the unique experience they are offering.

The plans Xtreme Xperience is offering

Motorsport fans are often driving enthusiasts as well who wonder how they’d fare on a racetrack. However, not every fan is capable of purchasing or renting a supercar and getting them tuned. The availability of empty racetracks is also an issue that one might have to face. Xtreme Xperience, however, has tie-ups with racetracks and hired experts who tune their cars to reach their peak performance.

They have racetracks and open roads at more than 40 destinations accross the USA. The regions include the West, Midwest, South, and North East. Bookings are currently open on their official website with available dates mentioned against each location.

The “Xperiences” start at $79 where one can take a Dodge Charger Hellcat on a racetrack with a pro driver. They can take 1-3 laps of the track and get tips from the pro driver. The most expensive “Xperience” starts at $9,125 where a small or a large group can get 10 supercars. This facility is available at 30+ locations with meeting space, catering, and WiFi amenities.

Xtreme Xperience also has exclusive programs for female drivers. Aspiring drivers can hire handpicked female instructors who have actual motor racing experience.