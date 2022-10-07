Mick tests Michael Schumacher’s 2003 title winning car which will auction for $9.5 Million

Mick Schumacher tested his Ferrari F2003-GA driven by his father Michael Schumacher as he claimed his 6th F1 Championship title.

In 2003, Michael Schumacher claimed his 6th World Championship crown with Ferrari. This was his 4th consecutive title win since the Ferrari-Schumacher duo started dominating the sport in 2000.

But the 2003 season remains Schumi’s hardest-fought campaign during his time with Ferrari. Schumacher had won the 2002 season by a margin of 67 points and with 6 races to go.

This prompted regulations to change by the FIAtoo make the racing closer. Instead of awarding points only to the top 6, the top 8 finishers received points.

This made the chase to win the title more chaotic. Schumi won the title in the last race of the season in Japan, beating McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen by just 2 points.

Ferrari too was given stiff competition by Williams and McLaren. But 6 wins from Michael and 2 claimed by Rubens Barrichello propelled them to win the constructor’s title for the 13th time in F1’s history.

#OnThisDay in 2003, history was made 🗓 The mighty Michael Schumacher became the first #F1 driver to achieve SIX world championships 🤯 And, he did it in an unforgettable fashion at a wild Japanese Grand Prix, the final race of the 2003 season! #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/HkTwGOLyMa — Formula 1 (@F1) October 12, 2021

A special season like this demands a special car. And Ferrari unveiled the F2003-GA which proved itself despite a rocky start to the season.

The GA was added to the car’s name as a tribute to Gianni Agnelli, head of Fiat, which owns Ferrari. Agnelli died shortly before the car’s debut in Monaco.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher once struck with Ferrari engine issue had to miss on his 8th championship

Know more about Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2003-GA

Ferrari debuted the F2003-GA at the 2003 Spanish GP. And in the first race itself, Michael Schumacher put the car in the pole position. Teammate Rubens Barrichello completed the front-row lockout by qualifying P2.

Schumacher would win the race ahead of a young Fernando Alonso. But Schumacher would claim a pole and win in the following race in Austria. He’d claim wins in Canada, Indianapolis and Italy and two P3’s in Monaco and France with the car.

Mick Schumacher got the opportunity to drive his father’s Ferrari F2003-GA, the car he won his 6th world championship in ❤️ (via @Sothebys) pic.twitter.com/4zEBz2D3YD — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 6, 2022

Six F2003-GAs were built during the year. Of which Chassis 229 is by far the most successful. Schumacher raced in nine races and claimed five victories in the car. And now you can buy the most successful F1 car once driven by F1’s most successful drivers.

Also Read: More than 300 unique Michael Schumacher modelcarsr go up for sale

Michael Schumacher’s car to go in sale

Michael Schumacher’s F2003-GA will go under the hammer during Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale on 9 November 2022. The bids will be taken a single lot offering and it is expected to fetch upwards of $9.5 Million

After a recent overhaul in 2022, the Chassis 229 was awarded Ferrari Classiche’s “Red Book” Certification. Its legendary 3-litre V-10 engine has been run for only 148 miles since then. It still holds all stock parts made specifically for the race car.

Michael’s son Mick tested the car in Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit. The Haas driver was impressed by the cars handling and called it a ‘Pleasure to drive.’

He adds, “This is the era when the cars were sounding the nicest, driving the nicest And the fights and rivalries were just exceptional. I would have loved to race in this era.”

So if you want the most successful cars in F1’s racing history, and have 9.5 Million to spare, we’d encourage you to submit your bids soon!

Also Read: “Mick Schumacher is an option for us” – Williams Chief Jost Capito expresses his interest in the German for 2023