“That could also happen in the first year” – Mercedes not ruling out a blockbuster title fight between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell next season

“That could also happen in the first year” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is open to the idea of George Russell competing for the title with Lewis Hamilton in 2022.

Mercedes fans have more reasons to get excited for next season, with George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton as they look to maintain their dominance over the title championships.

Over the last 7 seasons, Mercedes have won them all, with Lewis Hamilton winning six and Nico Rosberg one. In 2022, Russell is joining the team as a young driver but has received the license to compete for the drivers’ championship from team principal Toto Wolff.

“[George Russell needs to] consolidate the proof he can deliver top performances like in Bahrain 2020 on a regular basis to qualify for a championship.

“That could also happen in the first year and would be a luxury problem that we would then have to solve.”

George Russell ready to become world champion in 2022

Russell has been mighty over the past two seasons, massively overperforming the Williams car. The Brit, known as Mr. Saturday for amazing qualifying performance reasons, has won a podium this season and is scoring points regularly of late.

No wonder, he is ready to move to Mercedes with a championship contender mindset. It’ll be interesting to see how Hamilton reacts to this, given his difficult relationships with Rosberg and Fernando Alonso in the past.

“I feel ready to fight for World Championships and win races. I would have loved to come into Formula 1 and be fighting for victories from my very first race.

“Perhaps I’ll look back in 10 or 15 years and say this experience at the back end of the field has paid dividends for me in the long run. Next year I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got.”

