F1

“That could also happen in the first year” – Mercedes not ruling out a blockbuster title fight between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell next season

"That could also happen in the first year" - Mercedes not ruling out a blockbuster title fight between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell next season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Rookie, you better do what I say": When Shaquille O'Neal taught a Lakers' rookie a lesson for not following his orders off-the-court
Next Article
"There has never been any hiding of secrets between us" - Lewis Hamilton compares Valtteri Bottas to his previous four teammates in Formula 1
Latest Posts