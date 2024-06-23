mobile app bar

“That Was a Little Frustrating”: Toto Wolff Rues the Factor That Robbed Mercedes of Pole Position in Spain

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“That Was a Little Frustrating”: Toto Wolff Rues the Factor That Robbed Mercedes of Pole Position in Spain

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mercedes locked out the second row of the grid in Qualifying ahead of the 2024 Spanish GP, with Lewis Hamilton finishing P3, one place ahead of George Russell. Still, Team Principal Toto Wolff was not happy with the gap between his team and pole-sitter Lando Norris.

Norris finished P1 ahead of Max Verstappen and the gap between them was only 0.02 seconds. However, Hamilton and Russell were almost three-tenths behind and Wolff feels that it was because of the W15’s balance being nowhere near as good as it was on Friday – when Hamilton topped FP2.

“P3 and P4 is a solid result,” Wolff admitted. “The gap to pole position was slightly larger than we had envisaged throughout practice. Therefore, that was a little frustrating.”

After a tough start to the season, Mercedes brought upgrades to Monaco, which has bolstered the W15’s performance. They don’t look as slow anymore, and Russell showed just that when he got a podium finish (P3) in Canada two weeks ago.

Now, a P3 and P4 finish puts Mercedes in a great position to fight for the podium places once again. Hamilton, for one, is optimistic about the Grand Prix, suggesting that he is going to fight for the win. The team feels it fell short on Saturday. But Sunday will present them with an opportunity to make amends.

Mercedes can use Spanish GP tire-war to their advantage

The Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona is historically known for its high tire degradation. It could lead to varied strategies being employed by teams, and Mercedes can use this to its advantage.

Hamilton and Russell will start right behind Verstappen and Norris; and with the right tire choice, they could determine the fate of the race. There also remains a high chance of a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car being deployed for Sunday’s race.

The 595 meters between the pole and the first braking point on the track will set up a crucial Spanish GP start. Mercedes could either opt for a great launch with softer tires or play the long game by fitting in the hards.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these