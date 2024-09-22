“That’s Going to Have Red Bull Scared”: Nico Rosberg Backs Lando Norris to Beat Max Verstappen for Title

Lando Norris clinched the third Grand Prix win of his career at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22. After the McLaren driver defeated title rival Max Verstappen convincingly for the win, Sky Sports F1 analyst Nico Rosberg has backed the Briton to win the title this year.

Verstappen still has a 52-point lead in the standings. While many believe that the deficit is still too much for Norris to overturn in the remaining six races, Rosberg explained that Norris‘ statement victory in Singapore might have Red Bull concerned.

Rosberg was quoted as saying, “More than the win, it’s that performance and the speed today. That’s going to have Red Bull scared because with this speed to the end of the year, it’s really realistic Lando can win all the races to the end of the year and for Max to come second is so difficult, it seems. The world championship is still on.”

LANDO NORRIS WINS IN SINGAPORE!!! What a drive from @LandoNorris, bringing home his THIRD race win! #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/cRmjrwLyHP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 22, 2024

Norris crossed the chequered flag with a whopping 20.9-second margin over the Dutchman. And though he held an extra point for the fastest lap, that was eventually taken away by Daniel Ricciardo on the very last lap.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown revealed that the pit wall did not inform the #4 driver that he had lost the fastest lap point. “We thought best not to,” revealed the 52-year-old.

Verstappen was surprised but not disappointed with Singapore GP result

Going into the weekend, Verstappen was aware that Norris had the faster package underneath him. However, the level of dominance the Briton showcased during the Grand Prix left the Dutchman surprised.

In the cool-down room after the race, the #1 driver even joked with Norris about his pace. Speaking with the McLaren driver, Verstappen was heard saying, “I thought you were going to lap me!”

“At one stage I thought he was going to lap me!” Max Verstappen in the cool down room pic.twitter.com/tBmCIMGlUg — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 22, 2024

The Grand Prix was more about damage limitation for the Dutchman, however. And even though he finished miles behind the MCL38 of Norris, Verstappen was happy that he was able to secure P2 and the points that go with it.

Verstappen stated that the win was never on the cards for him. “My race was just by myself, do the best I could and manage my own race. On a weekend we knew we were going to struggle, P2 is a good achievement.”