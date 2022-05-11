“A little father son activity between Zak Brown and Lando Norris”- F1 Twitter reacts as the McLaren star watches Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns crush the Mavericks

Lando Norris got a taste of NBA play-offs basketball as he witnessed the Phoenix Suns crush the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

After last week’s Miami GP, Norris decided to extend his stay in America by catching some live action of the biggest basketball league in the world. The next round of F1 racing is in Barcelona in two weeks time, so the 22-year old had some time to spend before travelling back across the pond.

The NBA season is nearing it’s close, with the Conference semi-finals taking place in full swing. On Tuesday, Norris traveled to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, to watch the Suns play the Mavericks. Going into this round, the two teams were tied at 2-2.

On Tuesday however, the Mavericks were completely outplayed by a dominant Suns team. Devin Booker scored 28 points to lead them to a 110-80 win. The two teams will now head over to Dallas for game six of the series on Thursday. If Luka Doncic and the Mavericks fail to get a win, the Suns would advance to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals.

Norris took to his Instagram account to post a story ahead of the game saying, “Let’s go Suns.”

How F1 Twitter reacted to Lando Norris supporting the Suns

Fans of both NBA and Norris reacted positively to the latter watching Booker and the Suns in action. In particular, fans of the Phoenix based team were delighted that Norris, one of the most popular F1 drivers in the world today was supporting the Suns.

Along with Norris was also McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown. The duo are a big hit on social media due to their ‘father-son’ like relationship, and it continued after pictures of the two were shared.

Met Lando Norris, Suns up 22– it’s a good day pic.twitter.com/UIuqOf7JDK — Charlie (@itschar1ie) May 11, 2022

Lando Norris is a suns fan. At the suns game currently lol that’s fire — USMNT KINGS OF CONCACAF (@Kid_Kadhi) May 11, 2022

this is really father and son relationship https://t.co/BELhg9DIGx — Abdulaziz (@Violet4zo) May 11, 2022

Once his vacation in the US comes to an and, Norris will be looking forward to bouncing back strongly. Him and McLaren had a disappointing outing in Miami, where his race came to a premature end after a collision with Pierre Gasly.

The Brit is seventh in the Drivers’ Standings with 35 points to his name.

