“That’s not really my style”- Lewis Hamilton denies vetoing George Russell’s move to Mercedes

“That’s not really my style”– Lewis Hamilton denies ever going against George Russell’s move to Mercedes to replace Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton has publically shown his fondness for Valtteri Bottas as his teammate, and it was being misunderstood as the Briton’s attempt to veto against his compatriot George Russell.

However, Hamilton denies this accusation and claims that it is not his style, and on the contrary, welcomed Russell to the team with his latest social media post.

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

“I don’t know, that’s not really my style. I think ever since I joined this team, I remember joining in 2013 and saying to Ross [Brawn] I just want equal opportunity,” said Hamilton.

“I think that is the most rewarding position to be in because if you do the work and you do succeed, you know you have done your job against whoever it is at their best.”

“Winning when someone’s wings are clipped, that is not something that interests me.”

He is indeed going to be fast

Further, Hamilton refuses to add more praises for Russell after he admits that the 23-year-old race driver is fast but is unsure whether he’ll be faster than Bottas.

“I have already mentioned he is incredibly talented and has great speed,” remarked Hamilton. “I can’t definitely say he is going to be faster than Valtteri or slower than him.

“I am sure he is going to be very fast. I am looking forward to seeing his growth and the speed that he brings and what he contributes to the team.”