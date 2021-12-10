“That’s not the real objective for Ferrari” – Ferrari eager to utilise this season’s P3 as a launchpad for greater things next season

“That’s not the real objective for Ferrari” – Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is happy with his team’s P3 performance this season but wants to be competing for the world title from next season.

Ferrari had a shocker-of-a-campaign last season, finishing P6 in what was their worst performance in four decades. This season, though, they have massively improved in all parameters, and find themselves comfortably ahead of traditional arch-rivals McLaren In P3.

This has delighted boss Mattia Binotto, especially with the consistent performances and team chemistry of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Italian now wants his team to carry on the good work and stake a strong claim for the title next season.

“It’s certainly great, after Belgium and Monza, and even Russia, it would have been difficult for us to imagine that we could have achieved it.

“The team has been continuously working well, staying focused and really consistent in all the races. They got all the points they could.

“The objective this year was trying to improve ourselves and all the details. By doing that in the last races, we scored the points which were necessary.

“It’s great to finish third because I think it’s really the best we could have done. We know that’s not the real objective for Ferrari, we know that the gap to our best competitor is very big, but I think we can be satisfied with the progress we made this season – and we are really looking to the next one.

“Finishing third gives us some serenity for the wintertime, trying to work well on next year.”

