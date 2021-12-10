F1

“That’s not the real objective for Ferrari” – Ferrari eager to utilise this season’s P3 as a launchpad for greater things next season

"That’s not the real objective for Ferrari" - Ferrari eager to utilise this season's P3 as a launchpad for greater things next season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant was resented by his own teammates, I couldn't believe it!": Jalen Rose emotionally describes his wonderful relationship with the Black Mamba on All the Smoke Podcast
Next Article
“I don’t celebrate 7th placed Lakers, I celebrate Steph Curry”: Shaquille O'Neal snubs his former team and is now rooting for the Warriors to win the 2022 Championship
F1 Latest News
“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win” - Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP
“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win” – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP

“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win” – Toto Wolff and…