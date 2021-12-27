F1

“That’s the enemy over there” – Two former British world champs have word-of-advice for George Russell to ‘tackle’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton

"That’s the enemy over there" - Two former British world champs have word-of-advice for George Russell to 'tackle' Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"If you’re so tough, stand on that Joel Embiid!!": Montrezl Harrell calls out Sixers MVP's hypocrisy after the pair collided in the game and only the Wizards' big got ejected
Next Article
“I’m six-seven and you’re not” – Former WWE Superstar refused to sell for CM Punk because of their size difference
F1 Latest News
"That’s the enemy over there" - Two former British world champs have word-of-advice for George Russell to 'tackle' Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton
“That’s the enemy over there” – Two former British world champs have word-of-advice for George Russell to ‘tackle’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton

“That’s the enemy over there” – Damon Hill and Jenson Button are hoping British compatriots…