mobile app bar

“That’s What I’m Thinking about Every Day”: What Lewis Hamilton Wants to Achieve in His Legacy

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“That’s What I’m Thinking about Every Day”: What Lewis Hamilton Wants to Achieve in His Legacy

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto

Having spent nearly 20 years in F1, Lewis Hamilton has had a lasting impact on the sport. Yet, he hopes to continue to do more and have a positive impact on the lives of people not only in motorsports but also in several other industries. An advocate for change and inclusivity, the seven-time F1 world champion recently reflected on what he wants his legacy to be.

Speaking to RollingStone in a recent interview, he revealed he finds legacy talk “really awkward.” He does not wake up each day thinking about the legacy he would want to leave behind. Instead, his aim remains to try to be the best version of himself.

Moreover, the 39-year-old focuses on what he can do with the platform that he has. With a microphone in his hand, Hamilton thinks about what message he can share in his time on the planet.

Ultimately, his biggest concern remains what he can do to make the world a better place. “That’s what I’m thinking about every day,” he said.

In his mission, the future Ferrari driver has often prioritized helping children, women, and people from various ethnicities. He has been fighting for inclusivity for most of his F1 tenure and continues to lead the charge. For the 39-year-old, winning titles isn’t as important as bringing positive change.

Two years ago, Hamilton addressed the topic of leaving behind a legacy that others would look up to. Rather than people knowing him as F1’s most successful driver in terms of titles, the Brit wants people to know him for something more meaningful.

Speaking to ESPN, Hamilton detailed he wants to be the individual who helped thousands of kids or be the guy who spoke on behalf of a group of people in need of attention. Instead of people remembering him for his racing talent, he hopes people remember him for simply being a good human.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these