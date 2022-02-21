“The best driver line-up in Formula 1 for sure”– McLaren with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris can steal the show in 2022 predicts Formula 1 expert

McLaren can outclass other teams because of their staunch drivers’ Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo lineup, claims Pete Winsdor.

The 2022 season is less than a month away, and almost all teams have released their cars for this year. The new aerodynamics regulations, which intend to enhance competition, has also made people expect a reshuffle in the championship standings.

Seeing the growth of McLaren in the last few years, F1 journalist Peter Winsdor expects McLaren to produce a substantial challenge. According to him, the Woking-based team currently has the best drivers’ pair on the grid.

So, he thinks McLaren could produce a massive impact on their day. Though, the hopes of championships are far away even for the bosses at McLaren, as the team doesn’t expect to challenge for the title before 2024.

“The best driver line-up in Formula 1 for sure is Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Daniel is at the point in his career where he can be what he is and can be quick when he needs to be and wants to be.”

“Lando Norris is this very classy driver who I think will probably win two Grand Prix in 2022,” he says on his YouTube channel.

McLaren once again set to compete against Ferrari

Last year, Red Bull and Mercedes were a class apart from others. So, it was unrealistic to expect any other team to breach the P3 in the constructors’ standings. Thus, the spot right beneath them was considered ‘best among the rest’.

OK McLaren fans, it’s here. The #MCL36 leaves the garage for the first time! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GZpRmsw25X — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2022

In 2021, Ferrari and McLaren vied for the spot. During the early part of the season, it seemed like the British team will fly away with that tag. But Ferrari made massive gains in the latter part of the season and eventually surpassed them in standings.

It was indeed a great battle to witness, and now as per the developments revealed by the two teams, one can expect a similar competition this year too. It only remains to be seen who will be standing tall by the end of the year.

