“The budget cap is not the problem, it’s actually the cash is the problem”- As the larger teams expect an increase in the budget cap for sprint races, Haas F1 CEO Guenther Steiner speaks out in favour of such increase in the money allocation

Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner discusses why some teams are advocating for a higher spending cap for sprint races.

Six sprint races were agreed for the season 2022. Following fierce opposition from a number of teams, those ideas have been cut back.

Teams will be given a little sum to mitigate the expense of any potential harm from the additional race, according to a financial agreement reached last year.

McLaren boss Zak Brown also gave his view by calling this move a “ridiculous” one. He also raised concern that this could lead to there being no Sprint races in 2022 if the impasse cannot be resolved.

“If you have got money, the thing you need is a bigger budget cup” – Guenther Steiner counters Brown

Countering to him, Steiner understands the argument presented by the bigger team. He stated that “I wouldn’t say it is disappointing,”

“They are trying to do the job they can do. If you have got money, the thing you need is a bigger budget cup. Like when you haven’t got the money, [it’s similar to] what you try to do to get more money.

“So I think they’re just doing their job, it doesn’t disappoint me.”

Governance will solve the problem

He has also backed the idea giving importance to how much proper governance can help resolve the issue.

“I think we have got the governance in place which will deal with it,” Steiner explained.

“That is what you have to do, we have to lobby on the other side, that it doesn’t have [to increase]. I think they [the bigger teams] tried to use their power to move something which will help them to perform, which is being able to spend more money, while some teams just need more money.

“The budget cap is not the problem, it’s actually the cash [that is the] problem. I think the majority of people have got that problem, so there is governance in place and that will solve the problem out there in my opinion.”

