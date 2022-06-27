“The car is not helping”– Romain Grosjean thinks Mick Schumacher is victim of ‘typical Haas’

Romain Grosjean thinks Mick Schumacher is a victim of ‘typical Haas’ as the 2022 car is only getting worse further into the season.

During the first couple of races of the season, Haas looked like a team that could win the midfield battle. However, a few more races into the season, the American team is dipping in form.

While they are quick in qualifying, their race paces are not equally good. Meanwhile, it also has reliability concerns which have forced its drivers to retire on technical failures on multiple occasions.

This also has prevented Mick Schumacher from not gaining his first F1 career points. The former Haas driver Romain Grosjean sympathisers with the German driver, and he thinks his replacement is a victim of ‘typical Haas’.

“He [Schumacher] has to get back on track and on his feet,” Grosjean told GPFans. “He has been having some rough races recently. I think the car is not helping because the car is going a little bit backward.

“He probably wants to do what Kevin did earlier in the season with fifth-place finishes and some points but right now the car cannot do it because there haven’t been any updates on it.”

“That is very typical for Haas, you start well and go backwards, I know too well. “If you try to go for fifth like Mick would try to go now and score some points then absolutely, you start making mistakes and that is what happens. So take your time and sometimes slower is faster.”

Mick Schumacher is still valued by Guenther Steiner

With all the speculations around Schumacher’s relations getting marred with Guenther Steiner because of his poor performances. However, the Haas boss retaliated to all media speculations quite aggressively.

He claims that Schumacher and he are going well together, and the media is hyping the rift between them. Schumacher’s contract with Haas is up for renewal at the end of the season.

Talking about a possible axe of Schumacher, Steiner revealed that Schumacher continuing in Haas will be a Ferrari decision, and he has no control over it.

