“Mick Schumacher will show Dirk Nowitzki levels!”- Haas driver and Sebastian Vettel to take part in charity football match in tribute to Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel will take part in a charity football match in tribute to seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher.

Vettel and Schumacher have both taken part in charity matches in the past. They will do so later this August, in a match dedicated to the latter’s father Michael Schumacher.

The former Ferrari driver met with a skiing accident back in 2013, and hasn’t been able to make a public appearance since. However, his son Mick, Vettel and some other sporting icons will be taking part in this football match.

Champions for Charity is back!! Dirk is going to be joined by Mats Hummels, joining me will be Sebastian – and there are many others who will be announced in the coming weeks. Look forward to 24 August 2022 in Frankfurt’s Waldstadion⚽️ See you there? #CAC22 pic.twitter.com/xaZEXMrgBw — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) June 21, 2022

Germany and Dallas Mavericks basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki will also be there, alongside Borussia Dortmund and 2014 FIFA World Cup winning defender Mats Hummels. Schumacher confirmed their participation in the same via his Twitter and Instagram handles. F1 fans were particularly excited to see the Vettel-Schumacher duo team up away from F1 once again.

The match will be played on 24th August, at Frankfurt’s Walstadion.

Mick Schumacher and Haas’ poor run of form continues with DNF in Canada

Schumacher has still not scored a single point in F1 career up till now. In rookie season in 2021, he outperformed his teammate Nikita Mazepin quite convincingly, but the same can’t be said about the current campaign.

Haas have 15 points so far, and Schumacher’s teammate Kevin Magnussen has earned them all. At the Canadian GP last week, Schumacher and Magnussen started the race from P5 and P6.

Many expected Haas to end the outing with a good haul of points. However, front wing damage for Magnussen ruined his race and sent him to the last position whereas a power-unit issue forced Schumacher to retire from the race.

Haas have scored just five points since Magnussen’s impressive P5 finish in Bahrain in the first round. Other teams, who had a slow start have now climbed up the pecking order, and Haas will look back on races like Montreal as a missed opportunity.

The round of F1 takes place at the iconic Silverstone circuit on the 3rd of July.

