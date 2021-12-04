“Max is not politically correct” – 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve answers all things Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen

“Max is not politically correct” – Jacques Villeneuve gives his expert opinion on the titanic battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Jacques Villeneuve has come up with some accurate observations for the protagonists of this season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

He first talks about the demeanor of the duo, putting them in extreme corners – Verstappen the fiery, red one; Hamilton the calm, blue one.

“They are two extremes.

“Max is not politically correct, he doesn’t care what others say and is here to race. Lewis is more concerned with his image and is very active on social media.”

At the same time, he feels Verstappen has really grown up mentally over the years, and is a more mature driver. This has facilitated the dominance of Verstappen and Hamilton in their respective teams, Red Bull and Mercedes.

“He is not the same driver as he was then.

“He has grown tremendously and matured. He is focused and the whole team is behind him. Red Bull is really fully a ‘Verstappen team’ at the moment, just like Mercedes is a ‘Hamilton team’.”

Max Verstappen hits the barriers 💥@LewisHamilton takes pole 🏆 An extraordinary finish to qualifying in Jeddah 😮#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/t1xZnz0Baf — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2021

Who does Villeneuve favour to become the 2021 F1 World Champion?

Unlike Villeneuve and Hamilton, Verstappen has never won the world title. So it is no surprise the Canadian wants the Red Bull star to win his maiden title.

“For Formula 1, it would be better if Max wins. In that case, Lewis still has to hunt for his eighth world title to break Michael Schumacher’s record.”

That might be in doubt though – despite Verstappen’s eight-point lead – after he crashed during qualifying earlier today. He will start third on the grid tomorrow, with Hamilton doing so from pole position.

