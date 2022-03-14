“The cars generally being very, very heavy” – Sebastian Vettel feels simulation will not play a significant role in handling purpoising with the new-gen cars

“The cars generally being very, very heavy” – Sebastian Vettel feels a city bus ride would provide better preparation after ‘purpoising’ becomes a hot topic ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 2022 season-opening Bahrain GP is just round the corner, and all the ten teams have started preparing for it, with pre-season testing at Barcelona and most recently in Bahrain.

The latter brought to the forefront a term known as ‘purposing’ – a violent bouncing on the suspension at high speeds that affects the driver’s movement on the seat.

Most teams have expressed concern, while few others are getting along with it, especially McLaren. Also calm about is F1’s Ross Brawn, who feels teams that can get over it will have an extra advantage heading into the season.

Sebastian Vettel shares his view on purpoising

Sebastian Vettel shared his candid-as-always views on purpoising, and also how the cars are heavier than usual. He will be hoping Aston Martin handle it well, and stake a strong claim for a Top 5 finish.

“Maybe it’s better to jump on the city bus rather than the simulator before the race to get the preparation done.

“The cars now are different. The first thing that stands out is the weight, the cars are a lot heavier, it’s just more inertia, more mass, so therefore the driving has to adapt.

“That will make up for the cars being a bit unpleasant when it comes to stiffness levels or the tyres maybe falling off or the cars generally being very, very heavy.”

