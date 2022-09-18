“The cost of George Russell’s sim set-up nears $10,000”: Mercedes superstar spending massively on sim racing suggests he takes virtual competition as seriously as real F1 races

George Russell, like the rest of his contemporaries, is heavily into sim racing and spends massively on it, which can be a huge expense for any normal F1 fan.

Virtual racing is highly popular among F1 drivers. If driving those 200 miles per hour monsters was not enough, these F1 superstars have also resorted to virtual racing in their free time.

Moreover, sim racing also helps F1 drivers to drive and adapt to the newer tracks even before going to the actual site. So apart from entertainment, it is also required for work.

Greatest F1 rivalries Senna vs Prost

Hunt vs Lauda… George vs Russell 🎥 @GeorgeRussell63 (Twitch) pic.twitter.com/4vSl8VOtL0 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) February 13, 2021

Thus, the simulator is highly successful among past and present F1 drivers. Mercedes superstar George Russell, who is also heavily into this, takes his competition seriously.

He is often seen with his contemporaries Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Alex Albon and others doing sim racing. But the Briton takes his completion even virtually very seriously.

George Russell spends massively on his sim racing

In April 2020, COVID-19 suspended all sporting events, including F1 Grand Prix races. Russell picked up the sim racing as the alternate to fulfil the racing adrenaline and love the hobby to pass his time.

“It may not be the real thing, but it’s been a buzz battling for wins with the lads again these past few months. I’d missed that feeling,” said Russell in 2020. But he has undoubtedly invested in it a lot.

According to the South China Morning Post, “Russell’s sim set-up includes two wheelbases – a Fanatec Podium F1DD and a Simucube 2 Ultimate worth around $1,800 and $3,000, respectively.”

“Ascher Racing wheel rims similar to George’s start at around $700, and his Sim-Lab P1-X cockpit set him back around $900. Including his Heusinkveld pedals and Sparco Circuit seat, the cost of Russell’s sim set-up approaches $10,000.

It’s a massive sum for anyone in virtual racing. But the experience generated by all these equipments would be giving near to the real F1 cars that’s why drivers are ready to splash so much.

Moreover, many F1 drivers have their Twitch channels and regularly live stream them. So, cashing on the investment would be easy if they monetise from their viewers.

Moreover, virtual gaming and eSports is now highly competitive field. Thus, having such a setup at home is worth it if someone can afford these. Plus, there is no denying that drivers can also practice in these setups for the circuits they have rarely been to.

