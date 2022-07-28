Fernando Alonso signs a two year extension with Alpine keeping him in F1 till 2024

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso has reportedly signed on the dotted line of his Alpine contract till 2024 and Oscar Piastri’s future.

Fernando Alonso has signed a two-year extension with Alpine as per the rumours in the paddock. This will keep the two times world champion on the grid till 2024.

Just a few hours ago, Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One by the end of the 2022 season. However, Alonso still feels fresh in his own words and is looking to compete at the top level.

Moreover, the French team is also happy to keep his teammate Estaban Ocon for a longer duration of time. If things go as planned, Oscar Piastri will have to search for a seat elsewhere.

Fernando Alonso stays with Alpine till 2024

Fernando Alonso made his F1 debut back in 2001 at the Australian Grand Prix. He will be turning 41 in a few days and will potentially break Kimi Raikkonen’s record for most F1 races driven.

F1 journalist, Joe Saward shared insight on Alonso’s F1 contract negotiations with Alpine. He explains that Alpine is using Piastri as a potential replacement threat while negotiating a contract with Alonso.

He added: “The word is that Alonso now has a new two-year deal (perhaps one plus one). This will be announced after August 1 when an option date will pass”

Where does Oscar Piastri go for his F1 dream?

Fernando Alonso’s vision remains intact that he wants to win an F1 World Championship for the third time with a capable car. If Alpine fails to deliver a potential car, he will look elsewhere in 2024.

There are plenty of seats available for the talented Piastri. He will be eyeing a move to Williams to replace Nicholas Latifi. As Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, an Aston Martin seat is also available.

With the inclusion of Audi and Porsche in the pinnacle of motorsports, the drivers will have plenty of teams to look out for. Moreover, it is also time for Alonso to prove his worth as an all-time F1 GOAT.

