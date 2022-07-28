Sebastian Vettel reveals reason why he snubbed $15 million and took retirement from F1

Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement from Formula 1 after a career spanning over 15 years and four world championships.

Four times world champion and one of the F1’s GOAT Sebastian Vettel shocked the fans and paddock as he announced his retirement.

Earlier this morning, Vettel created his social media profile. This excited fans as the anti-social and very private person could finally share his interest in life with the world.

However, the first post of Vettel came as a shocker for everyone. Vettel announced that he will be retiring by the end of the season from Formula One altogether.

Sebastian Vettel shares the reason behind his F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel made an announcement on Instagram that he will be retiring at the end of the season based on his environmental concerns.

In the video, Vettel stated: “I have spent a lot of time thinking about it. Thus, at the end of the year, I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next. It is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

The four times world champion added that he has other interests off the track. He shared that he loves chocolate, and fresh bread and is an optimistic person who views the world in a different way.

The Four times World Champion is looking forward to new challenges in life

Vettel believes in moving forward to other aspects of life and experiencing new challenges. His three children are growing up. Thus, the German emphasized that he wants to be there for them while they grow up.

He added: “My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow. Moreover, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, and not having to say goodbye.”

Family is a crucial aspect of any person’s life. Vettel looks forward to the future and believes that his best race is still to come. Moreover, he concluded by passing the torch to the new F1 generation of drivers.