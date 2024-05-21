“The Feeling Is Very Similar”: James Allison Hints at Mercedes Return to Top With New Engine Development Report

Mercedes is currently undergoing its worst season ever. It comes amid the ongoing slump that started in 2022 with the advent of the ground effect regulations. The next era of regulations, however, will change the Silver Arrows’ fate, according to a confident James Allison.

He revealed that while talking about the development of the engine that will power their 2026 cars. @F1MercHub on X quoted the Mercedes technical director as saying,

“I wasn’t in the team in the run-up to 2014 when the new generation of power units were being concocted and the enormous push to make them a reality was taking place. But those of us in the team who were tell me that the feeling is very similar. There is a massive shove going on in HPP [High-Performance Powertrains] to make a success of that because it will set the course of anyone who’s lucky enough to have that in the back of their car for some seasons to come.”

The 2014 regulations marked the start of the hybrid engine era. With the help of a phenomenal power unit development team, Mercedes made the most of the opportunity. They won all eight Constructors’ Championships and in the process ended Red Bull’s dominance of the early 2010s.

Mercedes may be struggling to churn out some podium-worthy performances but the engines continue to impress. McLaren, who is one of the purchasers of their power units, has shown that Mercedes’ engines are not a problem. Not only is the Papaya team a regular on the podiums but they also bagged a win at the Miami GP.

Mercedes can sort its problems out in 2026

Mercedes engineers have failed to get a grasp of the ground effect regulations so far. Despite having a powerful engine, they are still left competing for fourth with Aston Martin, another team that sources its engines from the Brackley-based outfit.

While the chances of them recouping from the slump look bleak currently, 2026 could mark the perfect opportunity to bounce back. Apart from the engine regulations, there are a slew of chassis design changes as well.

Those include the measures to make the cars smaller and lighter. With each team looking to ace the concept, Mercedes will stand level with them on the playing field once again.

All this, while they still expectedly hold an advantage over the rivals in the engine department. That alone should tip the odds in the Silver Arrows’ favor. If not, they could be in for another long stint that will leave them playing the chasing game.