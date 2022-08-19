“Not nice to see him running around in the middle”– Christian Horner says Sebastian Vettel is right in quitting his $15 Miliion job

Christian Horner claims that Sebastian Vettel is right in quitting his job at Aston Martin and seeking retirement from the sport.

Sebastian Vettel shocked the F1 world when he announced his retirement from the sport. He will discontinue competing in the sport after the end of the season.

Aston Martin was willing to extend his stay for the next season. But Vettel reasoned that his principles toward environmental concerns and his urge to spend more time with his family had forced him to make this decision.

While many argue that Vettel still has a few years to give to F1, his former boss Christian Horner feels it’s the right time for him to retire. The Red Bull team principal claims it isn’t nice to see Vettel competing in midfield.

“I’m sure he’s going to go on and do some great things,” Horner said. “But it’ll be sad not to see him around. But I think the timing is right for him.”

“It’s not nice to see him running around in the middle of the field, he doesn’t deserve to be there. And I think the time is right for him to say, ‘now’s the time for me to call time on Formula 1’.”

Sebastian Vettel wants F1 to invest its profits in sustainability

Vettel has often criticized F1 for not doing enough to fight against the carbon footprints it spreads yearly. Therefore, he has suggested that F1 dedicate part of its profits to holding sustainable events.

“Obviously, we attract big crowds in Formula 1. I think that the sport got more popular in recent years with new fan bases, especially in North America, making the sport bigger and growing,” said Vettel at a summit hosted by World eX.

“But with that, there are more people that need to get to the track, that need to be managed when they are at the track. So yes, a lot can be done, similar to other big events.”

“In the end we need to take some of the sort of turnover or money that Formula 1 in particular makes and try and reinvest to the promoters and give them the chance to decide for a better, greener, cleaner solution when it comes to handling crowds and dealing with the event.”

