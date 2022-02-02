F1

“The field is just far too competitive for this!”: Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have ‘no chance’ at succeeding

"The field is just far too competitive for this!": Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have 'no chance' at succeeding
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Will Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at Wrestlemania 38?
Next Article
"Montrezl Harrell almost ended Giannis' career!": NBA Twitter erupts as the Wizards star commits egregious hard foul on Bucks star, almost causing tragedy
F1 Latest News
"The field is just far too competitive for this!": Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have 'no chance' at succeeding
“The field is just far too competitive for this!”: Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have ‘no chance’ at succeeding

Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost insists that teams having two rookie drivers have ‘no chance’…